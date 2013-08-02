Former Soldier Turned NFL Cheerleader Caught On Tape In Alleged Drunken Rage, Beating Boyfriend

A NFL cheerleader

who made headlineswhen she revealed she was a former Army officer wasn’t so cheery the other night when her boyfriend caught her on camera allegedly beating him, pulling his hair, and screaming in a drunken rage.

Police later arrived and arrested Cardinals cheerleader Megan Welter on assault charges, 3TV in Arizona reports.

Allegedly, Welter thought another woman was somehow involved in their relationship, and was demanding to see her boyfriend’s phone.

She served 16 months in Iraq as an Army platoon leader.

From local Arizona affiliate 3TV:

When Welter called 911, she told the operator that her boyfriend was a “professional fighter” and had “smashed [her] head into tile” and had put her in what she described as a “choke hold with his legs.”





