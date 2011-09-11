SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Average NFL Franchise Is Worth More Than $1 Billion

Forbes.com has released their annual NFL franchise valuations. And for the first time, the average NFL franchise tops $1.0 billion in value.



The Dallas Cowboys top the list at $1.85 billion, followed by the Washington Redskins at $1.56 billion. In all, 15 of the NFL’s 32 teams are valued at more than $1.0 billion.

For comparison, in the other three major North American sports leagues (MLB, NBA, NHL) combined, the New York Yankees ($1.7 billion) are the only team valued at more than $1.0 billion.

Also consider that the NFL’s least valuable franchise, the Jacksonville Jaguars ($725 million) are still worth more than every NBA and NHL franchise, and all but five MLB teams.

The average value of NFL franchise is nearly twice the average value of an MLB franchise (below). And the total value of all 32 football teams ($33.1 billion) is nearly as much as the total value of the 90 teams in the NBA, NHL, and MLB ($33.6 billion).

Here are the average franchise values in each sport (data via Forbes.com)…

