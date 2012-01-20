SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Jesus Is Now More Popular Thanks To Tim Tebow

Below is a look at the popularity (based on Google search volume) of Tim Tebow since the end of the NFL lockout in July. The first thing you will notice is that after the Denver Broncos playoff run, Tebow is now more popular on the internet than Jesus.



But if you look closer, you can see an even more telling trend. As Tebow’s popularity has increased, so has that of Jesus. And everytime we see a peak in Tebow’s popularity, we also see a peak in the popularity of Jesus. In fact, since the onset of Tebowmania, the popularity of searches for Jesus on Google have increased by approximately 50 per cent.

No matter what anybody thinks of Tebow, it cannot be denied that he is one of those rare athletes that transcends sports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.