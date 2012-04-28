SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: First Round Picks Have Exploded In Size During The Super Bowl Era

Andrew Luck, the quarterback out of Stanford, that was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the first pick of the NFL Draft, is 6-foot-4, 234 pounds.



If we look back at the first NFL Draft during the Super Bowl era (1966), we see that Luck’s size would have been one of the largest players selected. But in last night’s first round, Luck actually looks pretty small compared to some of his fellow draftees.

Here’s a look at the height and weight of all first round draft picks from 1966 and 2012…

Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

