SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: NFL Quarterbacks Are Throwing For More Yards Than Ever

With the NFL lockout limiting preseason workouts for teams, many speculated that offenses would be limited and ugly the first few weeks of the season. However, in the first two weeks of the season, we have seen a rookie (Cam Newton) pass for 854 yards combined and Tom Brady has thrown for a whopping 940 yards in the first two games.



Those off-the-chart performances are part of a bigger trend in the NFL as quarterbacks are throwing for more yards than ever before.

With one game left to play tonight in week two, quarterbacks have already combined to throw for 300 yards 22 times. Last year, there were only nine such games this early in the season. The previous high through two weeks was 14, back in 1994.

Here are the number of 300 yard games through two weeks since the NFL-AFL merger (1970)…

All data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

