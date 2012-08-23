The 13 Biggest Changes Coming To The NFL This Season

Photo: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

Like any big sports league the NFL continuously tinkers with its product to improve the game for the better of its players, fans, and most importantly, bottom line.Over the years this has meant cracking down on hard hits, adding instant replay reviews, and changing rules to benefit high octane passing offenses.



The 2012 season will feature plenty of changes as well.

Some will be fairly obvious, i.e. tinkering with overtime rules.

Others not as much (see: “new” Nike uniforms).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.