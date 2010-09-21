NFL CFO Anthony Noto Going Back To Goldman Sachs

Joe Weisenthal
Back in early 2008, star Goldman internet analyst Anthony Noto left his job to become the CFO of the NFL.

It was nice timing — he left just before things got really ugly on Wall Street — and, frankly, being the CFO of the NFL sounds like a football fan’s dream job.

Anyway, he’s leaving the NFL and going back to Goldman Sachs, according to CNBC’s Darren Rovell.

He’ll be the co-head of Goldman’s global media group.

