One Player From Every NFL Team Who's Ready To Have A Breakout Year

With the first preseason game quickly approaching, we scoured through NFL rosters in search of players primed to break out in 2013.

We considered age, previous statistics, surrounding talent, schemes and position competition when making our picks. Most of the players are within their first three years, but a few are getting their first real shot after bouncing around the league.

New stars emerge every year in the NFL. Learn the names of these budding talents now before they become household names.

ARIZONA CARDINALS: Michael Floyd Position: wide receiver 2012 stats: 45 catches, 562 yards, two touchdowns Last year's first-round pick, Floyd will benefit from Carson Palmer's arrival in Arizona. Floyd ended his rookie campaign with a monster eight catch, 166 yard game against the 49ers that included a touchdown. ATLANTA FALCONS: Osi Umenyiora Position: defensive end 2012 stats: 43 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles Umenyiora had his lowest sack total since 2006, but a move to Atlanta could reinvigorate the 31-year-old. Replacing John Abraham, look for the former Giant to have a bounce back season. BALTIMORE RAVENS: Kyle Juszczyk Position: fullback 2012 stats(college): 52 catches, 706 yards, eight touchdowns The H-back from Harvard will replace Vonta Leach as Ray Rice's lead blocker. The fourth-round pick was the first fullback off the board this year and will see plenty of action in John Harbaugh's offence. BUFFALO BILLS: Kiko Alonso Position: inside linebacker 2012 stats (college): 74 tackles (14 for loss), four INT, one sack The aggressive second-rounder out of Oregon will start in the center of a talented defence. A force at Oregon with a checkered past, the Bills see the talented 22-year-old as a risk worth taking. CAROLINA PANTHERS: Star Lotulelei Position: defensive tackle 2012 stats (college): 41 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble The Utah product joins a ridiculously talented front seven. Already an impressive disruptor, Loutulelei will benefit from the talent surrounding him and excel. CHICAGO BEARS: Alshon Jeffery Position: wide receiver 2012 stats: 24 catches, 367 yards, three touchdowns Jeffery was never able to get going in his rookie season, missing six games with a bum knee and earning a rap as a overly physical receiver. He has big play potential and would have been a high first-round pick in 2012 if not for personality issues. Look for Jeffery to take a major step forward under new coach Marc Trestman's offence. CINCINNATI BENGALS: Tyler Eifert Position: tight end 2012 stats (college): 50 catches, 685 yards, four touchdowns The 21st pick of the draft will exploit the single coverage opposing defenses will be forced to employ as they focus on slowing down A.J. Green and Jermaine Gresham. The Notre Dame product gives quarterback Andy Dalton a massive (6'6', 250 pounds) third option in what should be an improved offence. CLEVELAND BROWNS: Travis Benjamin Position: wide receiver 2012 stats: 18 catches, 298 yards, two touchdowns Quarterback Brandon Weeden took note of Benjamin's route-running and blazing speed during minicamp and looks poised to earn time as the Browns third or fourth receiver this year. He will also serve as the return man after DALLAS COWBOYS: Terrance Williams Position: wide receiver 2012 stats (college): 97 catches, 1832 yards, 12 touchdowns Reports say Williams is in a battle with Dwayne Harris for the third receiver role, but the odds favour Williams. A third-round pick out of Baylor, Williams will likely line up wide with Miles Austin claiming the slot position. Defenses will adjust and the 6'2' Williams will see plenty of nicklebacks on the perimeter. DENVER BRONCOS: Derek Wolfe Position: defensive end 2012 stats: 40 tackles, 6 sacks The Denver defence lost sackmaster Elvis Dumervil to a clerical error and also look to be without the services of Von Miller for four games in 2013. Suddenly Wolfe and his three straight games with a sack to end 2012 shifts from a under-the-radar talent to an important cog. DETROIT LIONS: Tahir Whitehead Position: outside linebacker 2012 stats: 11 tackles, two forced fumbles Whitehead is in a position battle for the starting outside linebacker position. A fifth-round pick out of Temple last year, he is expected to see expanded action even if he doesn't earn the starting spot. Considering the solid defensive line in front of him, look for Whitehead when he does see the field. GREEN BAY PACKERS: Jerron McMillian Position: strong safety 2012 stats: 27 tackles, one interception Fighting for the starting spot with M.D. Jennings, McMillian is a hard hitting, traditional strong safety. A 2012 fourth-rounder from Maine, look for McMillian to earn the starting job in Week 1 as the Packers look to contain the 49ers running game that ended their season last year. HOUSTON TEXANS: DeAndre Hopkins Position: wide receiver 2012 stats(college): 82 catches, 1405 yard, 18 touchdowns The Texans have struggled for years to find a legitimate counterpart to Andre Johnson. Their first-round pick seems to fit the bill. Hopkins combines soft hands with good size (6'1', 207 pounds). Look for quarterback Matt Shaub to target Hopkins in the red zone when teams are forced to double Johnson. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Bjoern Werner Position: defensive end 2012 stats (college): 42 tackles, 13 sacks The German only played two years of high school football before signing with Florida State. Werner terrorized quarterbacks in his three college seasons and went 24th overall in this year's draft. Expected to start from Week 1, look for Werner to help Colts fans get over the departure of Dwight Freeney. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: John Cyprien Position: strong safety 2012 stats (college): 93 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble The roster is weak, but someone is going to have to make plays on this team. The first pick of the second round of the 2013 Draft, Cyprien played all four years at Florida International University before entering the draft and could be an initial building block if Jacksonville successfully rebuilds. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Alex Smith Position: quarterback 2012 stats: 13 touchdowns, five interceptions, 70.2 % completion in 10 games Smith suffered a concussion against the Rams in November last season and never got his job back from backup Colin Kaepernick. Once marked as a bust, the 2005 first overall pick turned it around in 2011 and is a great match for new coach Andy Reid's West Coast offence. Expect to hear about Smith's importance in the Chiefs' marked improvement from last year's 2-14 record. MIAMI DOLPHINS: Lamar Miller Position: running back 2012 stats: 51 carries, 250 yards, one touchdown The 2012 fourth-rounder battled Reggie Bush and Daniel Thomas for carries last season, but has the support of quarterback Ryan Tannehill to be the starter following Bush's move to Detroit. MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Everson Griffen Position: defensive end 2012 stats: 26 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles Griffen created a lot of buzz at the end of last season, recording four combined sacks in Minnesota's final regular season game and Wild Card game against the Packers. He is still the Vikings' third end after Jared Allen and Brian Robison, but Griffen will see more playing time this year. Look for a big time season in a rotational role. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: Jake Ballard Position: tight end 2011 stats: 38 catches, 604 yards, four touchdowns Someone has to catch Tom Brady's passes. After spending all of last season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Ballard finds himself in an unexpectedly important situation. With Aaron Hernandez's football days behind him and Rob Gronkowski's return uncertain, Ballard is the top tight end on the roster. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: Keenan Lewis Position: cornerback 2012 stats: 71 tackles, 23 passed defended Rob Ryan has a massive challenge on his hands in turning the Saints defence around. One of the worst defenses of all-time last season, the turn around will be a team effort. Lewis is sure to be part of that culture change. After four years in Pittsburgh, Lewis will line up against the opposition's best in New Orleans. NEW YORK GIANTS: Prince Amukamara Position: cornerback 2012 stats: 53 tackles, one interception, seven passes defended The former college All-American has struggled to live up to expectations in his first two season, but the potential is there for a big season. He was limited to seven games in 2010 and missed three games last season. If he can stay healthy, look for a big year. NEW YORK JETS: Quinton Coples Position: outside linebacker 2012 stats: 30 tackles, 5.5 sacks The 23-year-old flashed promise in the last four games of his rookie season, picking up 3.5 sacks. At 6'6', 290 pounds, Coples is a physical force who looks primed to show why the Jets made him the 2012 first-round pick. Playing behind fellow 23-year-old Muhammad Wilkerson, the left side of the Jets front seven should be fun to watch. OAKLAND RAIDERS: Juron Criner Position: wide receiver 2012 stats: 16 catches, 151 yards, one touchdown A fifth-round pick last season, Criner was the last non-first round pick to sign last season and started the season low on the depth chart. But at 6'3', Criner is a jump ball threat that Oakland hopes to use in the slot this season. He only recorded stats in six games last season, so the opportunity is there for vast improvement. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: Arrelious Benn Position: wide receiver 2012 stats: four catches, 26 yards With the loss of Jeremy Maclin, the Eagles will give Benn a legitimate shot at a feature role. He only has 59 grabs in three seasons, but he has been effective in limited appearances. PITTSBURGH STEELERS: David DeCastro Position: guard 2012 stats: four games, three starts DeCastro was the first lineman off the board in 2012, but played only four games after tearing his MCL in the preseason. With DeCastro set for a full season and rookie running back Le'Veon Bell in line for the bulk of the carries, look for Pittsburgh to rediscover it's bruising ground game in 2013. ST. LOUIS RAMS: Jared Cook Position: tight end 2012 stats: 44 catches, 523 yards, four touchdowns Cook has been due to break out for years. He is humongous (6'5', 250 pounds) and blazing fast (4.49 40). But his four years in Tennessee never saw him eclipse 49 catches. Believers say that had a lot to do with the Titans quarterbacks throwing him the ball. SAN DIEGO CHARGERS: Danario Alexander Position: wide receiver 2012 stats: 37 catches, 658 yards, seven touchdowns In eight games last season he caught seven touchdowns. If he can play a full slate of games this season that miniature breakout becomes a major statement. At 6'5', the 24-year-old is the kind of target quarterback Philip Rivers likes to sling toward. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: LaMichael James Position: running back 2012 stats: 27 carries, 125 yards James flashed his ability in the postseason, gaining 65 yards on 11 carries scoring a touchdown. The former Oregon game breaker can expect more touches in 2013 with Frank Gore entering his ninth season and Kendall Hunter returning from a torn Achilles'. The explosive James has never needed many touches to impact a game. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: Bruce Irvin Position: outside linebacker 2012 stats: 16 tackles, eight sacks Irvin will miss the first four games of 2013 due to suspension for Adderall use, but once he returns his presence will be felt. The 2012 first-rounder will move from defensive end to outside linebacker this season and will be a matchup nightmare playing behind free agent pass rushers Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: Da'Quan Bowers Position: defensive end 2012 stats: 13 tackles, three sacks The nation's former top prep player, Bowers is due to explode in 2013. He is only 23 years old in his third season. If he can stay healthy in 2013 look for him to realise his potential. TENNESSEE TITANS: Colin McCarthy Position: middle linebacker 2012 stats: 38 tackles, one interception in seven games After injuries plagued him last season, McCarthy is expected to start in the middle in 2013 and make good on the promise he showed in 2011 as a rookie. The Miami University product should pile up the tackles if he can stay healthy. WASHINGTON REDSKINS: Dominique Hamilton Position: defensive end 2012 stats: none (member of Washington's practice squad as a rookie) Entering camp as a 53-roster hopeful, Hamilton now figures to be the Week 1 starter after Adam Carriker's quad injury and Jarvis Jenkin's four-game suspension. You never know when opportunity will present itself in the NFL. Hamilton didn't see a down in 2012 but was a All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2011 with 56 tackles and three sacks. So how's your favourite team going to do? NFL Power Rankings: Here's Where Every Team Stands Heading Into Training Camp >

