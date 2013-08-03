One Player From Every NFL Team Who's Ready To Have A Breakout Year

With the first preseason game quickly approaching, we scoured through NFL rosters in search of players primed to break out in 2013.
We considered age, previous statistics, surrounding talent, schemes and position competition when making our picks. Most of the players are within their first three years, but a few are getting their first real shot after bouncing around the league.
New stars emerge every year in the NFL. Learn the names of these budding talents now before they become household names.
Position: wide receiver
2012 stats: 45 catches, 562 yards, two touchdowns
Last year's first-round pick, Floyd will benefit from Carson Palmer's arrival in Arizona. Floyd ended his rookie campaign with a monster eight catch, 166 yard game against the 49ers that included a touchdown.
Position: defensive end
2012 stats: 43 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles
Umenyiora had his lowest sack total since 2006, but a move to Atlanta could reinvigorate the 31-year-old. Replacing John Abraham, look for the former Giant to have a bounce back season.
Position: fullback
2012 stats(college): 52 catches, 706 yards, eight touchdowns
The H-back from Harvard will replace Vonta Leach as Ray Rice's lead blocker. The fourth-round pick was the first fullback off the board this year and will see plenty of action in John Harbaugh's offence.
Position: inside linebacker
2012 stats (college): 74 tackles (14 for loss), four INT, one sack
The aggressive second-rounder out of Oregon will start in the center of a talented defence. A force at Oregon with a checkered past, the Bills see the talented 22-year-old as a risk worth taking.
Position: defensive tackle
2012 stats (college): 41 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble
The Utah product joins a ridiculously talented front seven. Already an impressive disruptor, Loutulelei will benefit from the talent surrounding him and excel.
Position: wide receiver
2012 stats: 24 catches, 367 yards, three touchdowns
Jeffery was never able to get going in his rookie season, missing six games with a bum knee and earning a rap as a overly physical receiver. He has big play potential and would have been a high first-round pick in 2012 if not for personality issues. Look for Jeffery to take a major step forward under new coach Marc Trestman's offence.
Position: tight end
2012 stats (college): 50 catches, 685 yards, four touchdowns
The 21st pick of the draft will exploit the single coverage opposing defenses will be forced to employ as they focus on slowing down A.J. Green and Jermaine Gresham. The Notre Dame product gives quarterback Andy Dalton a massive (6'6', 250 pounds) third option in what should be an improved offence.
Position: wide receiver
2012 stats: 18 catches, 298 yards, two touchdowns
Quarterback Brandon Weeden took note of Benjamin's route-running and blazing speed during minicamp and looks poised to earn time as the Browns third or fourth receiver this year. He will also serve as the return man after
Position: wide receiver
2012 stats (college): 97 catches, 1832 yards, 12 touchdowns
Reports say Williams is in a battle with Dwayne Harris for the third receiver role, but the odds favour Williams. A third-round pick out of Baylor, Williams will likely line up wide with Miles Austin claiming the slot position. Defenses will adjust and the 6'2' Williams will see plenty of nicklebacks on the perimeter.
Position: defensive end
2012 stats: 40 tackles, 6 sacks
The Denver defence lost sackmaster Elvis Dumervil to a clerical error and also look to be without the services of Von Miller for four games in 2013. Suddenly Wolfe and his three straight games with a sack to end 2012 shifts from a under-the-radar talent to an important cog.
Position: outside linebacker
2012 stats: 11 tackles, two forced fumbles
Whitehead is in a position battle for the starting outside linebacker position. A fifth-round pick out of Temple last year, he is expected to see expanded action even if he doesn't earn the starting spot. Considering the solid defensive line in front of him, look for Whitehead when he does see the field.
Position: strong safety
2012 stats: 27 tackles, one interception
Fighting for the starting spot with M.D. Jennings, McMillian is a hard hitting, traditional strong safety. A 2012 fourth-rounder from Maine, look for McMillian to earn the starting job in Week 1 as the Packers look to contain the 49ers running game that ended their season last year.
Position: wide receiver
2012 stats(college): 82 catches, 1405 yard, 18 touchdowns
The Texans have struggled for years to find a legitimate counterpart to Andre Johnson. Their first-round pick seems to fit the bill. Hopkins combines soft hands with good size (6'1', 207 pounds). Look for quarterback Matt Shaub to target Hopkins in the red zone when teams are forced to double Johnson.
Position: defensive end
2012 stats (college): 42 tackles, 13 sacks
The German only played two years of high school football before signing with Florida State. Werner terrorized quarterbacks in his three college seasons and went 24th overall in this year's draft. Expected to start from Week 1, look for Werner to help Colts fans get over the departure of Dwight Freeney.
Position: strong safety
2012 stats (college): 93 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble
The roster is weak, but someone is going to have to make plays on this team. The first pick of the second round of the 2013 Draft, Cyprien played all four years at Florida International University before entering the draft and could be an initial building block if Jacksonville successfully rebuilds.
Position: quarterback
2012 stats: 13 touchdowns, five interceptions, 70.2 % completion in 10 games
Smith suffered a concussion against the Rams in November last season and never got his job back from backup Colin Kaepernick. Once marked as a bust, the 2005 first overall pick turned it around in 2011 and is a great match for new coach Andy Reid's West Coast offence. Expect to hear about Smith's importance in the Chiefs' marked improvement from last year's 2-14 record.
Position: running back
2012 stats: 51 carries, 250 yards, one touchdown
The 2012 fourth-rounder battled Reggie Bush and Daniel Thomas for carries last season, but has the support of quarterback Ryan Tannehill to be the starter following Bush's move to Detroit.
Position: defensive end
2012 stats: 26 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles
Griffen created a lot of buzz at the end of last season, recording four combined sacks in Minnesota's final regular season game and Wild Card game against the Packers. He is still the Vikings' third end after Jared Allen and Brian Robison, but Griffen will see more playing time this year. Look for a big time season in a rotational role.
Position: tight end
2011 stats: 38 catches, 604 yards, four touchdowns
Someone has to catch Tom Brady's passes. After spending all of last season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Ballard finds himself in an unexpectedly important situation. With Aaron Hernandez's football days behind him and Rob Gronkowski's return uncertain, Ballard is the top tight end on the roster.
Position: cornerback
2012 stats: 71 tackles, 23 passed defended
Rob Ryan has a massive challenge on his hands in turning the Saints defence around. One of the worst defenses of all-time last season, the turn around will be a team effort. Lewis is sure to be part of that culture change. After four years in Pittsburgh, Lewis will line up against the opposition's best in New Orleans.
Position: cornerback
2012 stats: 53 tackles, one interception, seven passes defended
The former college All-American has struggled to live up to expectations in his first two season, but the potential is there for a big season. He was limited to seven games in 2010 and missed three games last season. If he can stay healthy, look for a big year.
Position: outside linebacker
2012 stats: 30 tackles, 5.5 sacks
The 23-year-old flashed promise in the last four games of his rookie season, picking up 3.5 sacks. At 6'6', 290 pounds, Coples is a physical force who looks primed to show why the Jets made him the 2012 first-round pick. Playing behind fellow 23-year-old Muhammad Wilkerson, the left side of the Jets front seven should be fun to watch.
Position: wide receiver
2012 stats: 16 catches, 151 yards, one touchdown
A fifth-round pick last season, Criner was the last non-first round pick to sign last season and started the season low on the depth chart. But at 6'3', Criner is a jump ball threat that Oakland hopes to use in the slot this season. He only recorded stats in six games last season, so the opportunity is there for vast improvement.
Position: wide receiver
2012 stats: four catches, 26 yards
With the loss of Jeremy Maclin, the Eagles will give Benn a legitimate shot at a feature role. He only has 59 grabs in three seasons, but he has been effective in limited appearances.
Position: guard
2012 stats: four games, three starts
DeCastro was the first lineman off the board in 2012, but played only four games after tearing his MCL in the preseason. With DeCastro set for a full season and rookie running back Le'Veon Bell in line for the bulk of the carries, look for Pittsburgh to rediscover it's bruising ground game in 2013.
Position: tight end
2012 stats: 44 catches, 523 yards, four touchdowns
Cook has been due to break out for years. He is humongous (6'5', 250 pounds) and blazing fast (4.49 40). But his four years in Tennessee never saw him eclipse 49 catches. Believers say that had a lot to do with the Titans quarterbacks throwing him the ball.
Position: wide receiver
2012 stats: 37 catches, 658 yards, seven touchdowns
In eight games last season he caught seven touchdowns. If he can play a full slate of games this season that miniature breakout becomes a major statement. At 6'5', the 24-year-old is the kind of target quarterback Philip Rivers likes to sling toward.
Position: running back
2012 stats: 27 carries, 125 yards
James flashed his ability in the postseason, gaining 65 yards on 11 carries scoring a touchdown. The former Oregon game breaker can expect more touches in 2013 with Frank Gore entering his ninth season and Kendall Hunter returning from a torn Achilles'. The explosive James has never needed many touches to impact a game.
Position: outside linebacker
2012 stats: 16 tackles, eight sacks
Irvin will miss the first four games of 2013 due to suspension for Adderall use, but once he returns his presence will be felt. The 2012 first-rounder will move from defensive end to outside linebacker this season and will be a matchup nightmare playing behind free agent pass rushers Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett.
Position: defensive end
2012 stats: 13 tackles, three sacks
The nation's former top prep player, Bowers is due to explode in 2013. He is only 23 years old in his third season. If he can stay healthy in 2013 look for him to realise his potential.
Position: middle linebacker
2012 stats: 38 tackles, one interception in seven games
After injuries plagued him last season, McCarthy is expected to start in the middle in 2013 and make good on the promise he showed in 2011 as a rookie. The Miami University product should pile up the tackles if he can stay healthy.
Position: defensive end
2012 stats: none (member of Washington's practice squad as a rookie)
Entering camp as a 53-roster hopeful, Hamilton now figures to be the Week 1 starter after Adam Carriker's quad injury and Jarvis Jenkin's four-game suspension. You never know when opportunity will present itself in the NFL. Hamilton didn't see a down in 2012 but was a All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2011 with 56 tackles and three sacks.
