Brett Favre Is Really Old

Photo: AP

Ladies and gentlemen, can I please have your attention. I’ve just been handed an urgent and horrifying news story. I need all of you, to stop what you’re doing and listen: Brett Favre is 42 years old!C’mon, admit it. There is a small part of you that was feeling empty inside without the annual “will he or won’t he?” stories that include the name “Brett Favre.”



Well, thanks to the NFL lockout, the shortened off-season, and well, maybe Favre’s inability to just go away, we might have The Perfect Storm for another Favrian comeback.

But there is a new wrinkle to this annual pilgrimage of journalistic drooling: Favre is really old. Well, at least in quarterback terms.

If he plays this season, Favre will be 42. Actually, he will be 42 even if he doesn’t play, but you get the point.

In the history of the NFL, there have only been four quarterbacks to start a game at age 42 or older. Only two quarterbacks (Vinny Testaverde, Warren Moon) started more than one game. And only a single QB, Warren Moon in 1998, started at least half of his team’s games.

Hey, Favre stunk last year, when he posted a career-worst 69.9 QB Rating. Looking at the table above, is there any reason to think he is capable of being a successful NFL quarterback at age 42?

Let’s hope we don’t have to find out.

All data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

