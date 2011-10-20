Attention Gamers: NFL Blitz Is Back!

Late hits. Excessive Celebrations. 1st and 30s. “Da Bomb.”



Football’s just more fun this way. Which is why NFL video gamers will soon rejoice:

NFL Blitz is back!

The NFL did not licence Midway Games previous rendition, Blitz: The League. So gamers played with players like Mike Mexico and teams like the Minnesota Reapers.

But that all changes Jan. 3, 2012, the game’s scheduled release. The game features actual NFL stars and actual NFL teams.

And, judging from the trailer, Big Foot and zombies.

It’s good to have you back.

