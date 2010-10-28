NFL Blackout Watch: More Teams Fall Out Of Contention And Into TV Blackout Risk

Photo: AP Images

Unless a last minute Twitter campaign comes to the rescue again, the Chargers (2-5) upcoming home game against the Titans will not sell out. Pro Football Talk reports the Chargers will need to sell 9,000 more tickets to avoid their third blackout in four games. The club has already began tweeting about it.Other teams at risk this week include usual suspects Arizona (3-3), Detroit (1-5), Oakland (3-4), and St. Louis (3-4). (Follow the links for Tweets urging fans to buy tickets.)



