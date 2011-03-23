CHART OF THE DAY: NFL Players And Owners Are Fighting Over The Biggest Pie In Sports

We are now more than a week into the NFL lockout and the owners and players appear more content to go to court than negotiate a settlement.



While there are numerous issues that NFL fans are more concerned about (e.g. the 18-game season), the most important issue is figuring out how the two sides are going to divide the NFL’s estimated $9 billion in revenue. A month ago, the two sides were supposedly $1 billion apart. However, that gap may have narrowed in recent weeks to $640 million.

So, exactly how big is the NFL revenue pie? Let’s put into perspective.

As we can see below, the title of “most popular sport” in the U.S. is well-earned. The NFL’s $9 billion in revenue is nearly 30 per cent more than Major League Baseball, the second biggest sport in the states. The NBA and NHL are a distant third and fourth, respectively.

For a European comparison, the English Premier League (soccer) is expected to reach £2.2 billion ($3.6 billion) in revenue this season.

