The 7 Most Popular NFL Teams This Year

Season avg: $248

Most demanded opponent: New England Patriots (Week 8 - 10/30)

Avg Ticket: $273

Least demanded opponent: Cincinnati Bengals (Week 13 - 12/4)

Avg Ticket: $211

Fans of the 2010 AFC Champions are clearly amped to snap up Steelers tickets to see their team take on the AFC East-dominating Pats in Week 8. Still, this is only the 13th most expensive game of this NFL season. So how could Steelers ticket prices be #3 overall? Because every single game is in very, very high demand. Their lowest-priced ticket (vs Cincinnati) is the most expensive of the 'least demanded ticket for a single team' category at $211! Only the defending champion Green Bay Packers can join the Steelers in being able to say that every single game is reselling for an average of $200 or more on the secondary ticket market.