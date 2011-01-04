NFL Bettor Wins $270,000 In Las Vegas "Super Contest"

Photo: AP Images

A gambler named Richard Stand has won the Las Vegas Hilton’s prestigious “Super Contest” giving him a year of bragging rights as the city’s (and maybe the nation’s?) top NFL prognosticator.He also gets $270,000 in cash.



The season-long competition (which has a hefty $1,500 entry fee) has gained notoriety in the last couple of years, thanks to promotion by ESPN’s Bill Simmons, who finished tied for 15th himself. That’s a more than respectable finish for an “amateur” gambler.

Although, last night’s loss by the St. Louis Rams cost him a tie for ninth … and several thousand dollars in potential winnings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.