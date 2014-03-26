The NFL Just Banned One Of The Best Touchdown Celebrations

NFL players will not be allowed to dunk the football over the goalpost crossbar following touchdowns next season.

Dean Blandino, the NFL head of officiating, was a guest on “The Dan Patrick Show” and explained the change.

“Using the ball as a prop, or any object as a prop, whether that’s the goalpost or crossbar…will be a foul next season,” Blandino told Dan Patrick.

Using the ball as a prop was previously outlawed. However, Blandino explained that the dunk had been grandfathered in along with the Lambeau Leap.

Blandino did not explain why the NFL decided to make the change now. However, the move may be in reaction to a dunk last season by Jimmy Graham of the Saints that knocked a crossbar askew (see GIF below).

Coincidentally, this change will come in the first season after the retirement of Tony Gonzalez (above). Dunking the football was his signature touchdown celebration.



[GIF via @CJZERO]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.