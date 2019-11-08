What it costs to go to an NFL game at every stadium in the league

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill Attending an NFL game in person will cost a pretty penny, but seeing some teams in action is far more expensive than others.

Attending an NFL game is an expensive outing.

Prices vary wildly across the league, depending on the popularity and quality of the home team in any given year.

With data provided by SeatGeek, we’ve broken down what it costs to attend a home game for every team in the NFL so far this year.

Between tickets, food, beverages, and maybe some merchandise, fans can spend hundreds of dollars on a Sunday outing to see their favourite team.

But all tickets are not created equal – depending on the popularity of the team, how their season is going, and how many seats are in the stadium, prices vary wildly across the league, especially when it comes to resale sites.

Ticket platform SeatGeek provided Business Insider with data on NFL ticket sales this year, averaging the prices sold for each team’s home games across the league at the halfway point of the 2019 season.

Take a look below to get an idea of how much it costs to attend a home game for every team in the NFL.

32. Cincinnati Bengals

Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium

Capacity: 65,515

Average ticket cost: $US99

31. Jacksonville Jaguars

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Stadium: TIAA Bank Field

Capacity: 69,132

Average ticket cost: $US104

30. Indianapolis Colts

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Capacity: 67,000

Average ticket cost: $US112

29. Arizona Cardinals

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Stadium: State Farm Stadium

Capacity: 63,400

Average ticket cost: $US120

28. Buffalo Bills

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Stadium: New Era Field

Capacity: 71,608

Average ticket cost: $US126

27. Miami Dolphins

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Capacity: 65,326

Average ticket cost: $US132

26. Los Angeles Rams

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Stadium: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Capacity: 78,500

Average ticket cost: $US136

25. Carolina Panthers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Capacity: 75,523

Average ticket cost: $US139

24. Detroit Lions

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Stadium: Ford Field

Capacity: 65,000

Average ticket cost: $US145

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Capacity: 65,890

Average ticket cost: $US154

22. Washington Redskins

AP Photo/Mark Tenally

Stadium: FedEx Field

Capacity: 82,000

Average ticket cost: $US160

21. Tennessee Titans

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Capacity: 69,143

Average ticket cost: $US161

20. Atlanta Falcons

AP Photo/Andrea Smith

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Capacity: 71,000

Average ticket cost: $US162

19. Baltimore Ravens

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

Capacity: 71,008

Average ticket cost: $US167

18. New York Jets

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Capacity: 82,500

Average ticket cost: $US169

17. Oakland Raiders

Steven Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

Stadium: RingCentral Coliseum

Capacity: 56,057

Average ticket cost: $US182

16. Houston Texans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Stadium: NRG Stadium

Capacity: 72,220

Average ticket cost: $US186

15. New York Giants

Al Bello/Getty Images

Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Capacity: 82,500

Average ticket cost: $US198

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Stadium: Heinz Field

Capacity: 68,400

Average ticket cost: $US210

13. San Francisco 49ers

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Stadium: Levi’s Stadium

Capacity: 68,500

Average ticket cost: $US210

12. Minnesota Vikings

David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

Capacity: 66,655

Average ticket cost: $US211

11. Cleveland Browns

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

Capacity: 67,895

Average ticket cost: $US213

10. Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium

Capacity: 76,416

Average ticket cost: $US221

9. Denver Broncos

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Capacity: 76,125

Average ticket cost: $US247

8. Los Angeles Chargers

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park

Capacity: 27,000

Average ticket cost: $US250

7. New Orleans Saints

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Capacity: 73,208

Average ticket cost: $US256

6. Green Bay Packers

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Stadium: Lambeau Field

Capacity: 81,441

Average ticket cost: $US267

5. Seattle Seahawks

AP Photo/Peter Joneleit

Stadium: CenturyLink Field

Capacity: 69,000

Average ticket cost: $US284

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Capacity: 69,596

Average ticket cost: $US305

3. Dallas Cowboys

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Capacity: 80,000

Average ticket cost: $US331

2. Chicago Bears

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Stadium: Soldier Field

Capacity: 61,500

Average ticket cost: $US358

1. New England Patriots

Stew Milne/AP

Stadium: Gillette Stadium

Capacity: 66,829

Average ticket cost: $US490

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

