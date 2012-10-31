SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: NFL Attendance Is Finally Back On The Rise

After NFL attendance figures fell for three straight seasons, many were left contemplating why fans preferred to stay home. Two years later, it looks much better for the NFL as numbers are on pace to be up for the second straight season.



NFL attendance peaked in 2007 with 69,000 tickets sold per game, and the average game enjoying 99.9% capacity. Then numbers dropped to under 67,000 fans per game and just 94.6% capacity in 2010. Those numbers rebounded slightly in 2011. And through eight weeks this season, the NFL is averaging nearly 68,000 tickets sold per game.

Here is the average NFL attendance since 2003…

Data via ESPN.com and the NFL

