The NFL is investigating a Steelers assistant coach for allegedly kicking a Patriots fan

James Daniel, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tight ends coach, is under NFL investigation for allegedly “assaulting and verbally accosting” a New England Patriots fan on Thursday night during halftime on the way to the locker room, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Daniel allegedly kicked a Patriots fan in the back of the leg and screamed at him during halftime. Writes Schefter:

By the time Daniel returned to the coaching booth after halftime, police and NFL security were waiting for him. Once the coach was identified by witnesses, and police approached him about controlling his behaviour, Daniel began shouting at the police officer, according to witnesses. NFL security, which did not witness the exchange with police, interviewed Daniel afterward about the entire incident, according to sources.

The Steelers lost 28-21.

We’ve reached out to the Steelers for comment.

NOW WATCH: Secrets of the NFL



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.