6 Damning Charts That Show You How Often NFL Players Get Arrested

Mario Wolf, an active Reddit user from Germany who goes by ChrisTroy , tried his hand at some data visualisation of the constant prosecutorial attention endured by members of the NFL.



Basically, NFL players get arrested a lot.

And certain teams have more players that spend a night in lockup than others.

Needless to say, the results are fascinating.

Mario kindly gave us permission to run these charts.

1. Here are the arrest counts for every team in the league since 2000.

The Bengals, Vikings and Broncos have the most players that have been arrested. The Cardinals, Jets, Rams and Texans have by far the fewest.

2. This chart is fantastic. Notice how players tend to get arrested more often in the offseason, particularly right before and right after the season starts and ends. Idle hands, as the saying goes.

3. This chart also shows the positions that end up in the clink most often.

Defensive players end up behind bars more than offensive players.

Wolf also said that he forgot to include kickers and punters from this set of players — who hasn’t been there — and that there have been 6 kickers and 2 punters arrested from this time period.

4. The AFC West and North have the most arrests between the divisions. The NFC East and West have the best-behaved players.

5. NFL Player arrests have actually declined since spiking between 2006 and 2008

6. And while this isn’t a chart, Wolf also put out this table showing the number of days since a team last saw one of its players arrested. Amazing how different Dallas and Houston can be.

Click here to read the full analysis on /r/NFL

