The Vikings lead the NFL in arrests over the last 5 years

Over the last 260 weeks, NFL players have accounted for 254 arrests, according to data compiled by San Jose Mercury News reporter Mike Rosenberg (via Pro Football Talk).

Players for the Minnesota Vikings lead the way with 18 arrests during that five-year stretch, followed closely by the Denver Broncos (16). The Houston Texans are at the other end with just a single arrest. As Pro Football Talk points out, that one arrest was rookie defensive tackle Brandon Ivory who was quickly released by the team.

