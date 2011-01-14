The Best NFL Announcers Know When To Be Quiet

Kevin Baumer

A study by The Wall Street Journal

ESPN’s Monday Night Football crew tore through 162 words per minute

reveals that CBS’s Kevin Harlan and Solomon Wilcots are the NFL’s chattiest announcers, averaging over 189 words per minute.The quietest NFL announcing team also happens to be one of the most popular — Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth only uttered 137 words per minute.

