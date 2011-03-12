NFL And Union Start The Blame Game

Photo: AP

If you thought the sniping between the NFL and NFLPA was annoying when the two sides were supposed to be operating under a “cone of silence,” get ready to puke over the next few weeks.Friday’s media session parade started with Federal mediator George Cohen, who had this sobering statement.



“No constructive purpose would be served to requesting parties to continue mediation,” Cohen said.

Translation: Blame both sides.

