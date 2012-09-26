The NFL And The Referees Are Reportedly Nowhere Near A Deal

Photo: Getty Images/Al Bello

It might anger most NFL fans to learn that the league is still using replacement refs despite the NFL and their officials being only $10-50 million apart in their negotiations. That translates to just $2-10 million per year over the life of the five year contract, or as little as $62,500 per team, per year.That’s pennies to a league that made $9.5 billion in revenue last year.



However, according to reports, the two sides remain “far apart,” despite meeting three times in the last week.

So the money issue may indeed be important, but that shows us just how far apart the two sides are on the more fundamental issues, such as the type of pension plan, and the number of officials the league wants to hire. And once those issues get resolved, look for the money divide to get solved quickly.

