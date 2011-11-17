Multiple NFL And NBA Athletes Were At A New York Club As A Gunmen Opened Fire Tuesday Night

Photo: nydailynews.com

Multiple NFL and NBA athletes were at a New York club Tuesday night when a gunman opened fire, killing one person and injuring others.NBA stars including John Wall and Russell Westbrook and New York Giants’ members including Victor Cruz and Hakeem Nicks were enjoying themselves at the Juliet Supper Club when a “gunman, clad in a white leather jacket, crashed the crowded party…by squeezing off five shots shortly before 2:30 a.m.,” reports the New York Daily News.



Not one of the athletes are said to be involved in the incident, and none were injured.

A star-studded list of athletes and celebrities watched their night end in horror. Partygoers also included Carlos Boozer and Kemba Walker, actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe and singer Estelle.

Police believe shots were fired “in a bid to get even after a woman was bumped on the dance floor.”

The shooting inside Juliet Supper Club comes less than a year after a homicide took place just outside the same location.

