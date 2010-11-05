NFL Alumni Suffer From Heart Attacks As Often As "Obese, Nonathletic Men"

Photo: Mouthpiece Sports

Despite spending years working out and tuning their bodies like machines, NFL veterans are as likely to suffer from traumatic heart diseases as “obese, nonatheltic men,” the New York Times reports.NYT: An examination of 201 player screenings from Roberts’s program in 2006 and 2007 by Dr. R. Todd Hurst of the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Ariz., found ailments in retired players of all sizes that harden arteries and can increase the risk of stroke and death by up to four times. That puts them in the same risk category as obese, nonathletic men.



It’s another blow to a league that, because of its violent nature, also sends its veterans toward poverty and early dementia.

Some famous football players who have died of heart disease before their 45th birthday include Reggie White, Normand Hand, and Harry Galbreath. Raiders great Jack Tatum died at 61.

Former NFL wide reciever Mike Quick told the Times, “The things we put our bodies through, they just aren’t meant to do.”

Because of lawsuits and because we (hopefully?) live in a society that, eventually, won’t stand for watching its sports heros die and suffer at early ages, the NFL has to find a way to change its violent nature.

This is why we believe you won’t recognise the NFL in 2020.

