NFL Agent Involved In NCAA Scandal Is Suspended For 9 Months

Photo: Pro Tect Management

Gary Wichard, an NFL agent involved with NCAA violations at North Carolina has been suspended for nine months by the NFLPA, according to SportsBusiness Journal’s Liz Mullen.Wichard is the founder of Pro Tect Management which boasts an impressive list of NFL clients including, Jason Taylor and Antonio Cromartie of the New York Jets, the Colts’ Dwight Freeney, the Panthers’ Jimmy Clausen, and the Broncos’ Elvis Dumervil.



Wichard was one of the main culprits in a widespread NCAA investigation of the Tar Heels’ football program. He was believed to be employing assistant coach John Blake who funneled Tar Heels’ players to Wichard’s agency. As a result, three UNC football players relinquished their eligibility.

Wichard also violated NCAA policy by allegedly contacting Alabama defensive tackle Marcell Dareus.

See Also: 10 Huge Revelations From An Ex-NFL Agent’s Shocking Confession

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.