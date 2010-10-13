NFL Agent Admits To Paying College Players

Photo: Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated has just published a bombshell article in which a former NFL agent names at least 30 former college football players who he says were given money or other improper benefits in violation of NCAA rules.The agent is Josh Luchs, who has represented pro athletes for 20 years, but recently decided to get out of the business and tell his story. None of the players or teams will face NCAA sanctions, as the magazine claims that the NCAA’s statute of limitations has expired.



Check out the article here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.