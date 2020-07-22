Getty/SOPA Images The 2020 NFL season is set to start on September 10.

59 NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus, just days before training camps are set to begin ahead of the 2020 season, according to the NFL Players’ Association (NFLPA).

Training camps are set to begin next week, with rookies having already started reporting for duty and all other players due back from July 28.

Players will undergo daily COVID-19 tests during training until the ratio of positive results fall.

“Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing, tracing and treatment protocols to keep our players safe,” the NFLPA said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

59 NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus, just days before training camps are set to begin ahead of the 2020 season, according to the NFL Players’ Association (NFLPA).

The players who have tested positive have not been named.

Training camps are set to begin next week, with rookies having already started reporting for duty and all other players due back from July 28 onwards.

Players will undergo daily COVID-19 tests during the first two weeks of training under the NFL’s testing protocols. If the ratio of positive tests falls during that period, testing will then occur every other day.

“Our union has been pushing for the strongest testing, tracing and treatment protocols to keep our players safe,” the NFLPA said in a statement.

“The testing protocols we agreed to are one critical factor that will help us return to work safely and gives us the best chance to play and finish the season.”

Initially, the NFLPA said that 95 players had tested positive for the virus, but it later revised that number down.

“The previous number included all known positives across the league, including staff, and has now been updated to include only players,” it said in a statement on Twitter.

The NFLPA also said that all 32 teams have submitted their Infectious Disease Emergency Response (IDER) plans ahead of the start of training, however just eight have been approved so far.

The remaining 24 submitted plans are still under review.

According to TMZ, teams must have their IDER plans approved before they are allowed to allow more than 20 players into a team facility at any one time.

The 2020 NFL season is set to start on September 10.

The number of positive tests for the virus in the NFL contrasts sharply with the NBA, which saw zero positive tests in the most recent round of testing.

22 NBA teams are currently bubbled in Florida ahead of the league’s restart on July 30.

Read more:

Patrick Mahomes ‘left some on the table’ on his recent mega-extension so his teammate could sign an $US85 million contract

Take a peek at Alabama football’s stunning new locker room that was part of a $US16 million renovation

The former communications vice president of the Washington Redskins said working there was worse than in politics, calling the workplace ‘hostile, manipulative, passive-aggressive’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.