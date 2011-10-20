NFL Lineman Weren't Always Big And Fat — See How Much They've Grown Over The Years

Photo: AP Images

In the NFL, quarterbacks are bigger than ever. How big? At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Cam Newton is bigger than most offensive linemen in the 1960s.Of course, nowadays, offensive linemen are much bigger than that. The average guard, tackle, or centre in the NFL in 2011 is 6-foot-5 and about 310 pounds.



Of the 170 players that have started at least one game as an offensive lineman this season, only 28 weigh less than 300 pounds.

To put the sizes in perspective, let’s compare the average size for an offensive lineman through the years to an active player (all data via Pro-Football-Reference.com).

