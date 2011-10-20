NFL Lineman Weren't Always Big And Fat — See How Much They've Grown Over The Years

In the NFL, quarterbacks are bigger than ever. How big? At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Cam Newton is bigger than most offensive linemen in the 1960s.Of course, nowadays, offensive linemen are much bigger than that. The average guard, tackle, or centre in the NFL in 2011 is 6-foot-5 and about 310 pounds.

Of the 170 players that have started at least one game as an offensive lineman this season, only 28 weigh less than 300 pounds.

To put the sizes in perspective, let’s compare the average size for an offensive lineman through the years to an active player (all data via Pro-Football-Reference.com).

1920s - Hakeem Nicks, WR, New York Giants

In the 1920s, the average offensive lineman was 6-foot-0, 211 pounds.

1930s - Anquan Boldin, WR, Baltimore Ravens

In the 1930s, the average offensive lineman was 6-foot-1, 220 pounds.

1940s - Rex Grossman, QB, Washington Redskins

In the 1940s, the average offensive lineman was 6-foot-1, 221 pounds.

1950s - Tim Tebow, QB, Denver Broncos

In the 1950s, the average offensive lineman was 6-foot-2, 234 pounds.

1960s - Chris Cooley, TE, Washington Redskins

In the 1960s, the average offensive lineman was 6-foot-3, 251 pounds.

1970s - Dallas Clark, TE, Indianapolis Colts

In the 1970s, the average offensive lineman was 6-foot-3, 255 pounds.

1980s - Shawne Merriman, LB, Buffalo Bills

In the 1980s, the average offensive lineman was 6-foot-4, 272 pounds.

1990s - Matt Birk, C, Baltimore Ravens

In the 1990s, the average offensive lineman was 6-foot-4, 300 pounds.

2000s - Jermon Bushrod, T, New Orleans Saints

In the 2000s, the average offensive lineman was 6-foot-4, 313 pounds.

2011 - Mike Brisiel, G, Houston Texans

In 2011, the average offensive lineman is 6-foot-5, 310 pounds.

