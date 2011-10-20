NFL Lineman Weren't Always Big And Fat — See How Much They've Grown Over The Years

Photo: AP Images
In the NFL, quarterbacks are bigger than ever. How big? At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, Cam Newton is bigger than most offensive linemen in the 1960s.Of course, nowadays, offensive linemen are much bigger than that. The average guard, tackle, or centre in the NFL in 2011 is 6-foot-5 and about 310 pounds.
Of the 170 players that have started at least one game as an offensive lineman this season, only 28 weigh less than 300 pounds.
To put the sizes in perspective, let’s compare the average size for an offensive lineman through the years to an active player (all data via Pro-Football-Reference.com).
In the 1920s, the average offensive lineman was 6-foot-0, 211 pounds.
In the 1930s, the average offensive lineman was 6-foot-1, 220 pounds.
In the 1940s, the average offensive lineman was 6-foot-1, 221 pounds.
In the 1950s, the average offensive lineman was 6-foot-2, 234 pounds.
In the 1960s, the average offensive lineman was 6-foot-3, 251 pounds.
In the 1970s, the average offensive lineman was 6-foot-3, 255 pounds.
In the 1980s, the average offensive lineman was 6-foot-4, 272 pounds.
In the 1990s, the average offensive lineman was 6-foot-4, 300 pounds.
In the 2000s, the average offensive lineman was 6-foot-4, 313 pounds.
In 2011, the average offensive lineman is 6-foot-5, 310 pounds.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.