Here's Why The 2010-11 NFL Season Was The League's Peak

For the National Football League and its fans, there has never been a weekend more worthy of celebration.

The 2010 NFL season is likely to be remembered as the zenith for a North American sports league, the climax of 50 years of work in which all five television networks that feature NFL games have shattered records for viewership.

But the spectacle of this weekend’s four divisional playoff games also comes with a pinch of anxiety. The reality is that the league’s runaway success isn’t likely to be repeated, ever, especially if management and labour can’t reach a new collective bargaining agreement and the owners lock out the players and cancel games next season.



