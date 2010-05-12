Why Small Businesses Think The Recovery Is A Myth

Gregory White
NFIB Small Business May

The NFIB, a research association focusing on small business, isn’t sold on the recovery.

They admit a lot of data is improving, but show why it isn’t just the quantity of data trending upwards, but rather how far below past peaks they are and more about which exact economic factors are still ugly.

Small business’s lack of optimism shows that “Gains are not enough to establish that a solid recovery is underway.”

Optimism has improved, but is still weak

Source: NFIB

Ditto for small business's expansion outlook, which started tanking again

Source: NFIB

Earnings are improving, but come on, they are way below past levels

Source: NFIB

Sales are another example

Source: NFIB

Credit conditions didn't even recover for small business!

Source: NFIB

Regulation is a huge perceived threat

Source: NFIB

Sales are the #1 problem, even if it has improved a bit

Source: NFIB

One of the biggest problems in the recovery: Compensation remains very weak

Source: NFIB

Another huge problem: Nobody is in a rush to hire, employment has a very long way to improve

Source: NFIB

The final huge problem: Don't expect much expansionary capital equipment spending

Source: NFIB

Small Business Got You Down? See why home builders are in the worst shape.

Take a look at the awful state of the U.S. home building industry >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.