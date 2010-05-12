Why Small Businesses Think The Recovery Is A Myth

The NFIB, a research association focusing on small business, isn’t sold on the recovery.



They admit a lot of data is improving, but show why it isn’t just the quantity of data trending upwards, but rather how far below past peaks they are and more about which exact economic factors are still ugly.

Small business’s lack of optimism shows that “Gains are not enough to establish that a solid recovery is underway.”

