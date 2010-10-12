Small Business Optimism Rises Slightly, But MORE Firms Are Going To Cut Jobs

It sounds like a mixed bag from this month’s NFIB small business optimism survey (which won’t be online for a little while).



Its chief William Dunkleberg reports on CNBC that the overall optimism index rose modestly in September, but… the number of firms that say they’re going to cut jobs increased compared to those who say they’ll hire more, so that’s bad news on the one merasure that counts the most.

Specifically, only 8% of those firms surveyed plan to hire, while 16% plan to fire.

We’ll publish the full survey later.

