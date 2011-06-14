Small Business Optimism Just Fell To 8-Month Low, Hiring Plans Plunge

The number:



Not good

The headline number of 90.9 is an 8-month low.

Companies planning on adding workers fell 1%.

On the other hand, the number of businesses increasing selling prices grew 15%, compared to 12% last month.

The full report is here.

Background: The NFIB has already said that hiring for May was ugly, and the expectation is that the headline index will fall from 91.2 to 90.5.

