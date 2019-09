One of the best proxies out there for jobs is the NFIB Small Business Optimism survey, and specifically what percentage of respondents say that “weak sales” is their #1 problem.



Well, Small Biz Optimism fell for the first time in 6 months, and the weak sales problem ticked higher month over month.

