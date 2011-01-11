Uh-Oh: NFIB Small Business Optimism Dives, As Outlook Is Bad For The Next 6 Months

Not good news from the NFIB.



Its December survey (.pdf) showed a surprise drop in small business optimism from 93.2 to 92.6.

In particular small businesses retrenched on their outlook for the next six months.

Basically it comes down to glum sales, and not much else.

Here’s the question of whether it’s a good time to expand:

Photo: NFIB

Click here to refresh for updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.