CHART OF THE DAY: Remember When Businesses Were Freaking Out About Weak Sales?

An economy can’t grow without demand for goods and services.

In the wake of the financial crisis, one of the top concerns among businesses was poor sales (of these goods and services). Indeed, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) monthly survey confirmed as much.

But according to the NFIB, the percentage of businesses citing sales as the top concern has been tumbling since the crisis.

Meanwhile, quality of labour has been becoming a growing concern, which is a sign of labour market tightness and a leading indicator of wage inflation.

