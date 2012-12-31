Here's What All Five NFC Teams Have To Do To Make The Playoffs Today

Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Five NFC teams can still make the playoffs today, and there are two spots available.Below you can find the scenarios for each team.



Basically, whoever wins Redskins-Cowboys tonight will win the NFC East and get one playoff spot. For the last wild-card spot, the Vikings have the simplest path, they just need to win. If they lose, the Bears gets in with a win.

And if those both of them lose, it gets super confusing.

Here’s what each team needs.

Redskins — Beat the Cowboys. Or, lose the Cowboys, and the Bears and Vikings both lose

Cowboys — Beat the Redskins.

Vikings — Beat the Packers. Or, lose the Packers, and the Bears, Giants, and Cowboys all lose

Bears — Beat the Lions, and the Packers beat the Vikings

Giants — Beat the Eagles, the Bears, Vikings, and Cowboys all lose

