The NFC Playoff Match-Ups Are Set — Here's The Schedule

It took until the final game of the final week of the season, but the NFC playoffs are finally set.
Here are the seeds:
- Atlanta Falcons (bye)
- San Francisco 49ers (bye)
- Green Bay Packers
- Washington Redskins
- Seattle Seahawks
- Minnesota Vikings
On Saturday, the Vikings will play the Packers at 8 pm on NBC. On Sunday, the Seahawks will play the Redskins at 4:30 pm on Fox.
That Seahawks-Redskins game is the highlight of the first weekend, by far. It’ll be RG3 vs. the hottest team in the entire NFL. Mouth-watering game right there.
- Denver Broncos (bye)
- New England Patriots (bye)
- Houston Texans
- Baltimore Ravens
- Indianapolis Colts
- Cincinnati Bengals
Here’s the full NFL Playoff schedule with dates, times, teams, and TV info.
