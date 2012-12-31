The NFC Playoff Match-Ups Are Set — Here's The Schedule

Photo: Steve Dykes/Getty Images

It took until the final game of the final week of the season, but the NFC playoffs are finally set.



Here are the seeds:

Atlanta Falcons (bye) San Francisco 49ers (bye) Green Bay Packers Washington Redskins Seattle Seahawks Minnesota Vikings

On Saturday, the Vikings will play the Packers at 8 pm on NBC. On Sunday, the Seahawks will play the Redskins at 4:30 pm on Fox.

That Seahawks-Redskins game is the highlight of the first weekend, by far. It’ll be RG3 vs. the hottest team in the entire NFL. Mouth-watering game right there.

Below is the the AFC seeding, you can find a little more analysis of it here:

Denver Broncos (bye) New England Patriots (bye) Houston Texans Baltimore Ravens Indianapolis Colts Cincinnati Bengals

Here’s the full NFL Playoff schedule with dates, times, teams, and TV info.

