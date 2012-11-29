Why Companies Shouldn't Rush In To Copy Samsung's Touch-Interactive Ads

Photo: Samsung

The secret to successful advertising is creating a campaign that affects people emotionally and intellectually. Now you can add physically.There’s a new type of advertising technology you may have seen Samsung use—tap one of the company’s Galaxy smartphones to a poster and it transfers a song to the handset.



It’s an impressive trick that could reasonably engage consumers and contribute to an effective marketing campaign. However, before you set out to create your own posters that will reach out and touch some prospects, there are a few things to consider.

The posters use near field communications (NFC)—a technology more often associated with enabling smartphones to make payments in stores. The concept isn’t absolutely new. The first interactive posters appeared in the U.S. a little more than a year ago.

But the technology is spreading in new ways. For example, earlier this year, Lexus ran an NFC ad in Wired by embedding a chip in the page, like running a QR 2-D bar code that didn’t require readers to snap a picture with their phones. It isn’t hard to imagine other uses, like NFC-enabled point of sale displays, business cards, flyers, or even matchbook covers.

When you consider any new approach to marketing to see if it might make sense for your business, ask yourself:

Can you afford it?

Clearly, adding small chips to advertising materials will cost more. There are actually NFC poster do-it-yourself instructions already available, so it isn’t out of the realm of possibilities, although using it in a national campaign has to cost a fair amount at the moment.

Is it effective?

That is a complicated question because it assumes that you have the right offer to make consumers want to take action. If all you can offer is a view of a product website, then chances are the uptake will be low. But if you provide something of real use or interest, the number will probably be higher.

How many people will be able to take advantage?

Depending on the technology, one big hurdle to practical use is knowing what portion of your audience has the ability to interact. According to an estimate by market research firm Forrester, 25% of U.S. consumers will have NFC-enabled phones by 2016.

That last number may be the clincher for many entrepreneurs. Putting marketing funds into campaigns that would miss far more than three-quarters of your potential audience is too big a risk.

