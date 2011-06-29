What The Heck Is NFC, Anyway?

Photo: Dylan Love/Business Insider

NFC stands for “near field communication,” and it just might have you throwing away your wallet.NFC is a technology that allows for wirelessly transferring data over a very short distance, usually 4 centimeters or less.



The electronics required to make this happen are very small, and that means they can be put into almost anything — tags, cards, even stickers.

What if you put this technology into a smartphone and give it internet capabilities? That’s the question that’s generated a lot of speculation and has tech giants like Google becoming huge proponents of NFC.

Get ready to say goodbye to your wallet and free up a lot of pocket space.

