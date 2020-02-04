Neymar's birthday partying at an extravagant Paris nightclub was not ideal preparation for PSG's next match, coach says

Getty/Xavier Laine/Zakaria Abdelkafi Neymar had a birthday weekend to both remember and forget.

Controversy often follows Neymar.

Last weekend was no different as the Paris Saint Germain forward celebrated his 28th birthday, which his PSG coach said was not an ideal way to prepare for a match.

The Brazilian, dressed in white, hosted an extravagant event at one of Paris’ hottest nightclubs, YoYo, on Sunday, inviting everyone from teammates and family members to fashion designers. Guests included Kylian Mbappe, his father, Neymar Sr., and Olivier Rousteing.

Neymar’s coach at PSG, Thomas Tuchel, was absent from the party as he instead said he wanted to focus on the club’s following match against Nantes, on Tuesday.

“Is it the best way to prepare for a match? No, clearly not,”he said in a press conference on Monday. “Is it the worst thing in the world? No. But once again it gave everyone the opportunity to talk badly and poorly about us.”

Such talk has intensified because just hours after Tuchel’s press conference, it was announced that Neymar will miss the Nantes game.

The Brazilian suffered a rib injury against Montpellier on Saturday, just a day before his birthday bash, for which he required treatment on the pitch in the first half, though he continued the rest of the match.

“Neymar Jr. has a costochondral injury, suffered during the first half of the match against Montpellier,” said a club statement. “This was confirmed by tests that were conducted [on Monday].”

Here are the 1⃣9⃣ players in the squad for tomorrow's match with @FCNantes! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/OulQjjJGbs — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 3, 2020

Though the statement mentioned nothing of Neymar’s absence being related to his party on Sunday, it isn’t the first time his absence and his birthday have coincided.

In 2018, he held an equally glitzy affair at the Pavilion Cambon, Paris, and was subsequently rested for the French Cup game against Sochaux just two days later.

Last year, the Brazilian was sidelined with a foot injury, causing him to miss 18 games, however he reportedly partied on crutches at the Pavillon Gabriel on the night.

Neymar has also missed matches around his sister’s birthday, which is on March 11, for each of the last five years, according to Goal.

Tuchel’s side take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on that exact date next month.

PSG is currently top of Ligue 1, and victory over Nantes will extend its lead over second placed Marseille to 15 points.

Read more:

Neymar is now so good at football that if he only scores one goal then ‘he didn’t have a good match,’ PSG teammate says

FC Barcelona signed a young player the media is calling the ‘new Ronaldo,’ and the club says he’s already worth half a billion dollars

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe says Liverpool FC is a winning ‘machine,’ and that its form this season is ‘amazing’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.