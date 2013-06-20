Brazilian Phenom Neymar Scored Another Incredible Volley In The Confederations Cup

Philip Johnson

Brazilian superstar striker Neymar scored his second goal of the Confederations Cup early in his game today against Mexico. After scoring on a right-footed half-volley in his first game against Japan, Neymar scored with a left-footed volley this time. 

Brazil currently leads Mexico 1-0.

Another wonderfully taken finish for the recently signed Barcelona player:

