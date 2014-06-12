NEYMAR: How Brazil's Newest Soccer Star Makes And Spends His Millions

Neymar is just 22-years-old, but he has the weight of an entire nation on his shoulders as he tries to lead Brazil to the World Cup finals in his native country.

He has been compared to Pelé and some believe he is even better than Lionel Messi.

He is also one of the most marketable athletes in the world.

This all adds up to big contracts and a lavish lifestyle that includes boats, cars, and a famous girlfriend. This is fitting for one of the biggest stars in the world’s most poplar sport.

Neymar signed his first professional contract when he was 17 with the Brazilian club Santos where he was making approximately $US1.2 million per year.

In 2010, Santos rejected a $US20 million bid for Neymar to join West Ham United in the English Premier League. He was just 18 at the time.

At the time, Neymar's agent publicly rejected a pay raise from Santos.

Later that year, Neymar rejected an offer from Chelsea in the Premier League that would have paid him approximately $US4.8 million per year. At the same time, Neymar was becoming an international star with the Brazilian national team..

Neymar then agreed to a new 5-year contract to remain in Brazil, making about $US4 million per year..

Huge pressure was placed on his shoulders when he was dubbed 'The Next Pele.'

Pele added even more pressure when he said that Neymar was better than Lionel Messi.

Last year, Barcelona paid $US119 million to acquire Neymar from Santos.

However, the transfer sparked controversy when it was revealed that $US54 million of the transfer fee was paid to Neymar's parents. This led to the resignation of Barcelona president Sandro Rosell.

Neymar signed a 5-year contract with Barça worth $US76.8 million for an average annual salary of $US15.4 million.

Off the pitch, Neymar's endorsements pay him $US16 million per year.

He was named Eurosport's 'Most Marketable Athlete' for 2013, the second straight year he topped the list.

In 2011, Neymar signed an 11-year deal with Nike worth $US1 million per year.

He has also appeared on the cover of the video game series 'Pro Evolution Soccer.'

He recently signed on with L'Oreal to start an advertising campaign for Drakkar Noir.

Neymar has expensive taste and his list of extravagent purchases includes an $US8 million yacht that also costs $US120,000 per year to maintain.

He also has a vast car collection that includes a Porsche Panamera Turbo with a price tag of $US400,000-550,000.

He appears to have very expensive taste when it comes to earrings.

He has an extensive model car collection.

Neymar's most recognisable expense is with him wherever he goes. Maintaining this hairstyle cannot be cheap.

Neymar is currently dating Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine, who was recently spotted watching Brazil practice.

Neymar has one son, Davi Lucca, from a previous relationship. Neymar reportedly pays $US15,000 per month in child support.

It doesn't appear that Neymar has purchased a house in Barcelona yet. However, he has been staying in this rental property.

Of course, if Neymar leads Brazil to a World Cup win on his home soil, his marketability and earnings will soar even higher and he will be able to purchase any house he wants.

