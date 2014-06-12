NEYMAR: How Brazil's Newest Soccer Star Makes And Spends His Millions

Neymar is just 22-years-old, but he has the weight of an entire nation on his shoulders as he tries to lead Brazil to the World Cup finals in his native country.

He has been compared to Pelé and some believe he is even better than Lionel Messi.

He is also one of the most marketable athletes in the world.

This all adds up to big contracts and a lavish lifestyle that includes boats, cars, and a famous girlfriend. This is fitting for one of the biggest stars in the world’s most poplar sport.

