Brazilian Soccer Phenom Is Reportedly Joining Barcelona's Dream Team

There has been a rumour circulating for a while that 21-year-old Brazilian soccer sensation Neymar would join forces with Lionel Messi at Barcelona F.C. in Spain’s La Liga.Now, Sport, a Spanish sports tabloid is reporting that Neymar will join the club in July (via 101greatgoals.com).



The move would pair Messi, who has won four Ballon d’Ors given to Fifa’s player of the year, with Neymar, the next great Brazilian footballer. And it doesn’t stop there as Barcelona may soon have the talent to be the greatest soccer team ever.

In addition to Messi and Neymar, Barça also has Andres Iniesta, who was a finalist for this year’s Ballon d’Or, and Xavi, a midfielder that has been nominated for the Ballon d’Or five times.

