Neymar only managed to play 12 minutes of football for Brazil before limping off the field clutching his thigh as his long battle with injury continues

Getty/Roslan Rahman Neymar limped off after just 12 minutes against Nigeria on Sunday.

Neymar has been struck by injury yet again.

This time it’s his hamstring, and it happened just 12 minutes into Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Nigeria on Sunday.

The Paris Saint Germain forward, who was making his 101st appearance for Brazil, hobbled off clutching his hamstring early into the friendly international at the Singapore National Stadium before being replaced by Philippe Coutinho.

The severity of the injury is yet unknown, with Sky Sports reporting that the 27-year-old will be examined by doctors at PSG upon his return to France.



The setback is just another in a worryingly long list of injuries Neymar has suffered over the past few seasons.

The Brazilian broke his metatarsal in January for PSG, which saw him ruled out for 85 days, before he then suffered ankle ligament damage just two months after his return in April, forcing him out of the end of the season and the Copa America.

In total, he’s missed 38 games through injury for PSG alone over the last two campaigns.

Neymar has enjoyed a fine start to the new season for both club and country, scoring seven goals already, the most recent of which came in PSG’s 4-0 win over Angers SCO.

PSG next take on OGC Nice in Ligue 1 on Friday, October 18.

