Neymar Injured, Might Not Play Against Germany

After taking a knee to the back and getting knocked over late in the game against Colombia, Neymar was reportedly taken to a local hospital and Brazil coach Scolari said the star might not play in the semi-final match against Germany, according to Yahoo!’s Evan Doherty.

Not having Neymar against Germany will be a huge blow for Brazil especially because they are already missing their captain, centerback Thiago Silva, who will sit out on two yellow cards.

In the final minutes of the Colombia-Brazil game, Juan Camilo Zuniga’s knee went into Neymar’s back at full speed while they were both going for the ball:

Neymar was clearly hurt and stayed face down for several minutes.

He was eventually taken off the pitch in a stretcher, very upset.

