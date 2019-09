Brazil played Portugal Tuesday night at Gillette Stadium for an international friendly. More than 62,000 fans showed up to watch the game, and Brazil beat Portugal 3-1.

With the score tied at 1-1 in the first half, Brazil’s Neymar decided to take matter into his own hands and breezed through a group of defenders to score this goal:

