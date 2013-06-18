Brazilian Phenom Neymar Scored A Volleyed Goal From 20 Yards Away Against Japan

The Confederations Cup kicked off in Brazil this weekend.



Three minutes into the opening match of the tournament between Brazil and Japan, Brazilian striker Neymar showed the world why Barcelona spent $76 million to acquire him this summer.

Neymar was standing just outside the 18-yard box when a pass was chested down to him. He took the shot one-time, and rifled it into the back of the net.

The Confederations Cup is a warm-up tournament for next summer’s World Cup in Brazil. It’s not the most meaningful competition in international soccer, but it’s a nice dress rehearsal to see which young players can performance on the big stage.

Goal on the tournament:

