Neymar Wiped Out While Running To Celebrate A Brazil Goal With His Teammates

Just six minutes into the Brazil-Colombia quarterfinal game, Brazil’s Thiago Silva gave the home team a 1-0 lead with a perfect goal off a corner kick.

Brazil was very excited, obviously, and a few teammates were hugging. Neymar wanted to hug too so he came sprinting over:

But something must of been slippery.

There goes Neymar.

Maybe next time he can join the hug.

