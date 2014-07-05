Neymar Wiped Out While Running To Celebrate A Brazil Goal With His Teammates

Just six minutes into the Brazil-Colombia quarterfinal game, Brazil’s Thiago Silva gave the home team a 1-0 lead with a perfect goal off a corner kick.
Brazil was very excited, obviously, and a few teammates were hugging. Neymar wanted to hug too so he came sprinting over:
But something must of been slippery.
There goes Neymar.
Maybe next time he can join the hug.
