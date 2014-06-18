Neymar Brought To Tears By Brazilians Singing The National Anthem Without Music Before World Cup Game

It has become a tradition for Brazilian fans to sing the second verse of their national anthem a cappella after FIFA cuts off the music before World Cup games.

It happened before Tuesday’s Brazil-Mexico game, and it completely overwhelmed Neymar — the 22-year-old who’s the face of this World Cup.

He was in tears as the anthem reached a climax:

The camera cut to the crowd, revealing an incredible scene:

When it cut back, Neymar was trying to pull himself together:

This is all you need to know about how much the 2014 World Cup means to these players.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.